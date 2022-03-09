Anyone who lives or works in Adams County is invited to cast a ballot to vote for the theme of The People Project 2022, an arts performance project designed to connect and uplift the community, according to an Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) release.
Voting is open through March 25, with links to a brief survey accessible at adamsarts.org.
Themes were developed as a result of recent community visioning sessions held at the sponsoring nonprofit Adams County Arts Council (ACAC), Gettysburg, according to the release.
“Everyone is warmly invited and encouraged to complete a survey,” said Lisa Cadigan, founder of The People Project, and ACAC director of Arts Outreach and Community Resources. “The arts have the power to inspire and connect us as a community with voices we may not have heard before, and we want to be sure to choose a theme for this year’s project that truly resonates with residents of Adams County.”
Funding for The People Project 2022 has been provided by PA Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, according to the release.
“We are grateful for grant funding that recognizes the healing role arts can play in our lives during these challenging times,” Cadigan said. “Additionally, we are honored that The People Project was one of 92 projects funded from a pool of 337 applicants across Pennsylvania.”
Following selection of a theme, community members will be invited to participate in The People Project by creating art, visual or performance-based, focused on that theme.
“Participants of all ages, races, identities, and backgrounds will be welcomed into the application process,” the release reads.
Art can range from paintings and photography to spoken essays or poetry, songs, dances, and more. The project’s culminating experience will be one or more fall performances offered to the Adams County community.
Background
The People Project is a performance project originally created in 2017 by Cadigan. Established as a live storytelling event, the goal of The People Project is to provide a creative community outlet for people to share their experiences on a theme by expressing themselves through the arts (the focus has broadened to include stories, plus art, music, etc.), to hone performers’ skills by providing guidance and coaching, to foster empathy, and to uplift and inspire the community by sharing these creations through a live and/or video performance experience.
For more information, see adamsarts.org, or any of the ACAC’s social media channels, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
