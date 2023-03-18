The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of March 17.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Zion Chambers, 20, of Baltimore, Md., was charged with one count each of terroristic threats and harassment Jan. 24, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Daniel Shumate, 19, of Waynesboro, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription and possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use Dec. 1, 2022, in Staban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Brady Truett, 22, of Chambersburg, was charged with two counts of retail theft Jan. 20, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Brandon Truett, 24, of Chambersburg, was charged with two counts of retail theft Jan. 20, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Kandyce Haifley, 18, of Fairfield, was charged with one count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 14, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Christopher Smith, 24, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and terroristic threats Jan. 26, in Gettysburg. The case was held for county court.
Nicholas Adams, 28, of Hanover, was charged with one count of possession of contraband in a prison Jan. 20, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Cody Saum, 31, of Dover, was charged with one count each of refusing to submit to an officer, driving under the influence, disregard of a traffic lane and careless driving Jan. 26, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Joshua Johnson, 27, of Gettysburg, was charged with driving with a suspended license Dec. 13, 2022, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Alexander Hatok, 21, of Camp Hill, was charged with one count each of unsafe driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) greater than .16, disregard of a traffic lane, careless driving and three counts of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance Nov. 20, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jeffrey Jurkowski, 62, of York, was charged with one count each of unsafe driving under the influence, driving with a BAC greater than .16, disregard of a traffic lane, careless driving and changing lanes without signaling Oct. 20, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
