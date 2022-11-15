The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of Sept. 21.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Anthony Kokoruda, 19, of Rocky Mount, N.C., was charged with one count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia May 26, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Eric Pineiro, 26, of York, was charged with one count of failing to use low beams within 500 feet of an oncoming vehicle and three counts related to driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance May 8, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Trista Kelley, 38, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of disregarding a traffic lane, failing to stop at a stop sign, unsafe driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .10%-.16% and four counts related to driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and controlled substances May 8, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Ashley Klingensmith, 24, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count of retail theft July 3, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Varick Lloyd, 25, of York, was charged with one count each of operating a vehicle with unsafe equipment and possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 6, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Andres Santiago, 36, of Middletown, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, unsafe driving under the influence, operating a vehicle with illegal window tint, reckless driving and careless driving July 2, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Elizabeth Peloquin, 28, of Mifflintown, was charged with one count of retail theft Aug. 29, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Brandon Carter, 37, of York, was charged with one count each of operating a vehicle with illegal window tint, careless driving and four counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance April 21, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
William Hynosky, 49, of York Springs, was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC between .10%-.16%, unsafe driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without proper lighting and careless driving Aug. 6, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Justin Winfield, 40, of Fairfield, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to stop at a stop sign Aug. 13, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Jared Smith, 38, of York, was charged with one count of littering on the roadway and two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance June 3, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Timothy Fernbaugh, 62, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC between .10%-.16%, unsafe driving under the influence and failure to drive within a single lane June 4, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Cheyenne Chastain, 22, of Carlisle, was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC greater than .16%, unsafe driving under the influence, disregarding a traffic lane, careless driving, making a U-turn unsafely, operating a vehicle with expired registration and four counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol April 16, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Anatoliy Kolosov, 36, of State College, was charged with one count each of unsafe driving under the influence, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock system when required to and failure to obey a traffic sign Aug. 2, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Logan Moose, 26, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of controlled substances, operating a motorcycle without protective equipment, operating a motorcycle with a learner’s permit after sunset, and operating a vehicle without an official certificate of inspection April 26, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
James Garretson, 64, of Pompano Beach, Fl., was charged with one count of driving with a BAC between .08-.10% and two counts of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and controlled substances May 31, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Michael Dick, 29, of Westminster, Md., was charged with one count each of failure to drive within a single lane and driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance May 8, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Kaitlyn Butler, 18, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle without a muffler and two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance May 5, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Reyanne Bartles, 21, of Carlisle, was charged with one count each of exceeding the maximum speed limit by 9 mph, turning without signaling and two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance May 20, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Harvey Fawber, 74, of Biglerville, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person and trespassing June 7, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Amir Pearson, 27, of Hanover, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance April 27, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Melissa Barnes, 39, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count of retail theft July 22, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Aubree Noble, 32, of Gettysburg, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance May 11, in Straban Twp. The case was waived to county court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.