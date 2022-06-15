YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County recently named Tymia Q. Green as its executive director, according to a YWCA release.
The selection was made by the board of directors following an extensive search that relied upon the YW’s executive management team, according to the release.
Green most recently worked as the associate executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg, prior to which she established Miayo Entertainment & Management LTD, where she provides business management services to clients within the entertainment industry, according to the release.
She also worked in the York County domestic relations section for more than a decade as the administration and modification unit director.
Green was born in York, Pa., and raised between Peoria, Ill., and Dallas, Texas. She attended the University of Phoenix where she earned associate and bachelor’s degrees in business administration and management, and her MBA, according to the release. Currently, Green is working on a doctoral degree in business administration with a concentration in change/crisis management at Walden University.
Before returning to Pennsylvania, Green volunteered at Peoria Housing Authority as tenant council president, which led to a volunteer position with a local partner which serviced the community’s youth, the Boys & Girls Club.
“Realizing her passion for working with children, she soon moved into the program coordinator position,” the release reads.
She has overseen before- and after-school programs, summer youth camps, conducted parenting classes, youth workforce trainings, etiquette classes, and computer literacy workshops for the youth as well as seniors for several community service organizations such as the YMCA, YWCA, Children’s Home of Illinois, and United Way. She was also a certified foster parent in Illinois, according to the release.
“On behalf of the YWCA Gettysburg and Adams County, we are so pleased that Tymia will be leading our organization with expertise,” said YWCA Board Co-President Lyne Aurand. “She brings much experience working with nonprofits and communities. With Tymia as our ED, we are excited for the future of the YWCA and its involvement in the community.”
Green will begin her new job on June 20, according to the release.
