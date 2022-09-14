Glatfelter Memorial Library is celebrating its 30th anniversary at its current location and invites the community to celebrate the occasion Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The celebration will be held at the library and there is no cost to attend, according to a library release.

