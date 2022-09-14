Glatfelter Memorial Library is celebrating its 30th anniversary at its current location and invites the community to celebrate the occasion Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The celebration will be held at the library and there is no cost to attend, according to a library release.
Hosted by the Friends of the Glatfelter Memorial Library, the event will feature outdoor carnival games, a bouncy house, DJ Tim, Library Tales for Tails, York County Regional Police with Jessie and Tango, story time, face painting and the Friendship Fire Truck.
According to Friends President Alissa Barshinger, several food trucks will also be on hand for those interested in purchasing food or beverages.
“Glatfelter Memorial Library has received enthusiastic support from the Spring Grove community for decades,” says York County Libraries President Robert F. Lambert. “It is fitting that the upcoming 30th Anniversary Celebration is almost 30 years to the day from when everyone gathered for a dedication ceremony on the same grounds.”
Having just opened in May, it was during that ceremony on Sept. 23, 1992, that the Spring Grove Free Public Library was officially renamed the Glatfelter Memorial Library, according to the release.
The library was initially organized by a group of interested citizens in 1937 in a small room adjacent to the auditorium building of what eventually became the Spring Grove Area Intermediate School.
“Several locations and 85 years later, the library continues to actively serve the Spring Grove community today,” said Lambert.
For more information about the 30th anniversary event, call the library at 717-225-3220. Glatfelter Memorial Library is located at 101 Glenview Road in Spring Grove and is a branch of York County Libraries.
It actively serves the community with educational programming, resources, and technology access. The library’s popular Library Tales for Tails program has been featured nationally in Woman’s Day Magazine,” the release reads.
To learn more about York County Libraries’ programs, services, and resources, go to www.yorklibraries.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.