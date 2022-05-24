The Rotary Club of Gettysburg has distributed more than $35,000 to community organizations and outstanding high school students since July 1, 2021, according to a Rotary release.
“The members of the Rotary Club of Gettysburg recognize the extensive levels of support provided to our communities and citizens by volunteers who support a wide variety of organizations with their time, talents, and efforts,” Larry Redding, club president, said. “We are honored to be able to offer additional financial support through our Community Fund grant process. For our Rotary Club, this is a commitment to service that we are firmly devoted to fulfill.”
The five Adams County nonprofit organizations receiving grants this year are the Adams County Arts Council, the Adams County Historical Society, Hoffman Homes for Youth, Seminary Ridge Historical Preservation Foundation and the United Way of Adams County. Earlier this year, Rotarians also provided financial assistance and volunteer service to the Mercy House through the Rotary District Grant Program. The club also sponsors a Gettysburg Little League team. The total amount donated to these organizations in 2021-2022 was over $15,000.
High school students in Adams County also benefited from the financial support of the Rotary Club of Gettysburg throughout this school year. Students from Bermudian Springs and New Oxford high schools are recognized monthly for their outstanding academic accomplishments. Students from Fairfield Area High School are recognized for their outstanding community service. And, through the club’s partnership with the Adams County Community Foundation, students from Biglerville, Fairfield and Gettysburg high schools and a homeschooler will receive post-secondary scholarships. Special club-level scholarships are also presented to students at Bermudian Springs and New Oxford high schools. The collective value of support to these student recognition programs exceeds $12,000.
The club also sponsors students who attend Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, an intensive leadership experience organized by Rotary clubs and districts where students develop skills as a leader while having fun and making connections.
The Rotary Dictionary Project placed dictionaries in third grade classrooms throughout the county to help elementary students. For more than 20 years, the Rotary Club has purchased about $3,000 worth of dictionaries and distributed them to support basic education and literacy.
The ”A Gettysburg Fourth” community event held at the rec park on July 4 is organized by Destination Gettysburg, the Gettysburg Fire Department, Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority (GARA) and the Rotary Club of Gettysburg. Funds raised at this event support community programs, including those previously listed as Rotary projects.
“Rotary is proud to support this fundraising effort and the benefits it provides directly to the Gettysburg Fire Department and GARA,” Redding said. “We hope everyone will plan to join us at Rec Park on July 4 for family fun, food, drinks, Bingo, and a fantastic fireworks display!”
For information about becoming a member of the Rotary Club of Gettysburg, email Membership Chair Clinton Forry at Clinton.Forry@edwardjones.com.
