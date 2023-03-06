The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis Club’s monthly speaker’s series continues Monday, March 13, with a program by Sarah Kipp, Betsy Meyer and Erica Duffy from the Land Conservancy of Adams County (LCAC), according to a Kiwanis release.
The program will begin with a short film, “Roads, Rivers, and the Land in Between,” followed by a discussion about how the land conservancy achieves its mission of preserving the rural lands and character of Adams County. The discussion will focus on conservation easements and how they protect farms, forests, and open countryside.
The March 13 meeting will take place at Destination Gettysburg, 1560 Fairfield Road, at 6 p.m. Adams County residents interested in attending may contact Myra Reichart at mrreichart@comcast.net or 717-398-2684.
Kipp, the conservation director, joined LCAC in 2009 after completing her master’s degree in city and regional planning at the University of Pennsylvania, where she focused on land use and environmental planning. She also serves on the Gettysburg Borough Planning Commission and as the president of Healthy Adams Bicycle Pedestrian Inc.
Meyer, LCAC vice president, serves as chair of the events committee. An avid bicyclist and hiker with an appreciation for the beauty of the Adams County landscape, Meyer joined the LCAC board in 2018. She also serves as chair of the Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force, chair of the spring plant sale for the garden club, is a member of the finance committees of the YWCA and the Lake Heritage neighborhood and organizes four blood drives each year in Lake Heritage.
Duffy’s interest in preserving the rural and agricultural landscape that epitomizes the pastoral beauty of Adams County led to volunteering with the land conservancy after moving to here in 2009. She was elected to the board, became chair of the communications committee in 2020, and in 2022 was elected secretary. Duffy is also the development director for the Adams County Library System, a member of the Rotary Club of Gettysburg and a member of the Chambers of Commerce in New Oxford and Gettysburg/Adams County.
The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis Club, a part of Kiwanis International, is a service organization dedicated to building strong communities one child at a time and has been serving Adams County since 1954, according to the release.
