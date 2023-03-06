The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis Club’s monthly speaker’s series continues Monday, March 13, with a program by Sarah Kipp, Betsy Meyer and Erica Duffy from the Land Conservancy of Adams County (LCAC), according to a Kiwanis release.

The program will begin with a short film, “Roads, Rivers, and the Land in Between,” followed by a discussion about how the land conservancy achieves its mission of preserving the rural lands and character of Adams County. The discussion will focus on conservation easements and how they protect farms, forests, and open countryside.

