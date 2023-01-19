The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of Jan. 10.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
John Richards, 53, of Harrisburg, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and one count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the speed limit by 21 mph and careless driving Oct. 10, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Timothy Horn, 53, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count of simple assault Nov. 13, 2022, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Jeremy Bair, 40, of Fairfield, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle without rear lighting Aug. 16, 2022, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
David Stonesifer, 35, of Harrisburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to drive within a single lane and failure to use a turn signal July 15, 2022, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Emmanuel Ozuna-Rodriguez, 30, of North Charleston, N.C., was charged with one count each of exceeding the maximum speed limit by 26 mph, failure to use a seat belt, operating a vehicle with a child under 4-years-old not in a car seat and driving under the influence of a controlled substance Dec. 27, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
David Marriott, 54, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, driving at an unsafe speed and driving on the wrong side of the road Aug. 6, 2022, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
