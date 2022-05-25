The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of May 2.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Scott Brigaman, 57, of Cashtown, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Jan. 14, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Joseph Daugherty, 55, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to drive in a single lane, and crossing the double yellow line when making a turn Jan. 9, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Emmanuel Lucena-Lopez, 37, of Martinsburg, W.Va., was charged with one count each of endangering the welfare of children, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the speed limit by 15 mph in a 65 mph zone, and three counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Sept. 2, 2020, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Maurice McDonald, 31, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of burglary, receiving stolen property, theft from a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, and prohibited acts involving a controlled substance Oct. 27, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Hector Bermudez, 39, of Alexandria, Va., was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol Sept. 6, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Michael Melnyk, 18, of Oakton, Va., was charged with one count of robbery March 2, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Ethan Freeman, 20, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of prohibited weapon possession, consumption of an alcoholic beverage by a person less than 21 years of age, excessive noise from an exhaust system, using an off-road lighting lamp, and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Aug. 29, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was held for county court.
Rory Reid, 39, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of robbery, simple assault, and using terroristic threats April 16, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Tabetha Forsythe, 27, of Fairfield, was charged with one count each driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving without proper rear lighting, and impeding the movement of traffic Nov. 11, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Brett Schilling, 32, Ewing, N.J., was charged with one count each of driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to drive within a single lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Nov. 18, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Casey Cliver, 26, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC .16% or higher and driving unsafely under the influence Sept. 12, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Germaine Griffin, 47, of New Oxford, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Nov. 19, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Salina Sanchez, 20, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and driving without proper rear lighting Nov. 23, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Andrew Smith, 22, of Biglerville, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle without valid inspection and two counts of driving under the influence Jan. 27, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Loans Silvestre Guzman, 19, of Chelsea, Mass., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and exceeding the speed limit by 25 mph in a 65 mph zone Feb. 13, Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jimmy Ramos, 45, of Gardners, was charged with one count each of failure to change lanes without signaling, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Nov. 20, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Brian Coiley, 21, of Hummelstown, was charged with one count each of manufacture, delivery, or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, distributing a small amount of marijuana, and use or possession of a small amount of marijuana April 13, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Alison Miller, 43, of Bluemont, Va., was charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking March 5, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Aliza Cupp, 24, of Ladson, S.C., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and driving without activated headlights between sunset and sunrise Dec. 18, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
William Blocker, 23, of Harrisburg, was charged with one count each of flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, escape from official detention or failure to return to official detention, resisting arrest, and presenting false identification to a police officer April 13, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Steven Hanaway, 33, of Fairfield, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and driving without a functioning driver’s side headlight Nov. 14, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Conor Salmon, 22, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, failure to drive within a single lane, and driving on the wrong side of the roadway Nov. 19, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Jonathan Rodriguez Soto, 25, of Hanover, was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without valid inspection, driving without a license, and two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Dec. 17, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Bryson Barclay, 19, of Carlisle, was charged with one count of exceeding the speed limit by 17 mph in a 65 mph zone and two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance July 26, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Michael Cupid-Antonetty, 33, of Frederick, Md., was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Jan. 4, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jessica Sealock, 30, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of exceeding the speed limit by 10 mph in a 65 mph zone, failure to signal when changing lanes or turning, disregarding a traffic lane, unsafe driving under the influence, and driving with a BAC of .08%-10% June 5, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Robin Lorman, 57, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of unsafe driving under the influence, driving with a BAC of .10%-.16%, failure to make a turn as directed by a traffic-control device, failure to drive within a single lane, and careless driving Dec. 18, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.