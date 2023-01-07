The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of Jan. 4.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Donnette Charles, 35, of Baltimore, Md., was charged with using high beams within 500 feet of an oncoming vehicle and four counts of driving under the influence of controlled substances Aug. 2, 2022, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Gregory Randle, 39, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance with a suspended license, failure to use turn signal and improper signaling Aug. 30, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Laura Romero-Gonzalez, 46, of Biglerville, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) greater than .16%, failure to drive within a single lane and driving without a license Sept. 5, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jonatan Gonzalez-Zacarias, 22, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, operating a vehicle with expired registration and failure to stop at a stop sign July 22, 2022, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Dallas Kastelic, 22, of Forney, Texas, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, unsafe driving under the influence and operating a vehicle with illegal window tint Oct. 26, 2022, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Cynthia Ziegler, 58, of McSherrystown, was charged with one count of failure to drive within a single lane and two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance Aug. 26, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Stevie Cook, 35, of Sybertsville, was charged with one count each of property damage, theft of scrap metal and possession of cutting tools with intent to use criminally Nov. 3, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
David Hicks, 37, of New Oxford, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance Aug. 21, 2022, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Michael Cahill, 34, of Greenbelt, Md., was charged with one count each of resisting arrest, refusing to cooperate with a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, unsafe driving under the influence, operating a vehicle with obscured plates, careless driving, reckless driving and failure to drive within a single lane Sept. 28, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Shirley Johnson, 75, of Gettysburg, was charged with violating a trespass order and retail theft Oct. 31, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
