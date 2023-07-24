Four members of the Adams Electric Cooperative community were recognized during the co-op’s recent Annual Meeting for their quick actions in performing CPR and saving the life of co-op board Director Tom Knaub, following a cardiac event at a meeting in March, according to a cooperative release.
Adams Electric Dispatch Coordinator Kevin Dehoff, state Rep. Torren Ecker’s District Manager Catherine Wallen, and co-op members Jennifer Stefanik, and Melissa Weishaar were honored with citations from the State House of Representatives. The citations were presented by state Representatives Ecker and Dawn Keefer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.