A WellSpan Mobile Mammography Screening event is set to happen at Gettysburg College, 242 W. Lincoln, Gettysburg, on Sunday, May 1, 12-5 p.m.
WellSpan Mobile Mammography, in collaboration with the Center for Public Service of the Gettysburg College, will host a mammogram screening event. The event provides and easy and convenient alternative for community members who have transportation barriers or had not been able to schedule a mammogram screening.
Wheelchair accessibility and bilingual services are available. Participants without health insurance will receive financial assistance. Appointments must be scheduled in advance.
To learn more or register, call 717-466-2666. Space is limited.
