The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis Club announced the next speaker in its monthly speakers’ series will be Andrew Dalton, executive director of the Adams County Historical Society (ACHS).
Dalton has served in this position since 2019, according to a Kiwanis release. Prior to his appointment, he completed his undergraduate studies at Gettysburg College and worked in the society’s collections management office.
A lifelong resident of Gettysburg, Dalton is well known for his passion for local and regional history with an emphasis on the Civil War and African American history and culture, according to the release. He has received project funding from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and is a well-known local author whose writing has been featured in The Washington Post and Hallowed Ground Magazine, according to the release.
Dalton will offer an update on Gettysburg Beyond the Battle, the new state-of-the-art ACHS museum currently under construction along state Route 34 just north of the borough.
The museum will tell the full story of Gettysburg in a way never before attempted by going beyond the battle and exploring centuries of remarkable people and events that have shaped American history, according to the release.
“Through exciting exhibits packed with immersive media experiences and never-before-seen artifacts, visitors will be able to dive deeper into the story of this famous American place. The new museum will not only be a tourist destination; it will be an educational experience for students and adults, a place for residents to learn about their own personal history as well as the rich legacy of Adams County itself,” the release reads.
The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis Club, a part of Kiwanis International, is a service organization dedicated to building strong communities one child at a time and has been serving Adams County since 1954.
The meeting will take place at Destination Gettysburg, 1560 Fairfield Road, at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, and is open to the public interested in finding out more about Kiwanis and service to the community. Kiwanis requests all unvaccinated attendees wear a mask.
For further information, contact Myra Reichart at mrreichart@comcast.net or 717-398-2684.
