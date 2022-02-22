The Pennsylvania American Water company is seeking entries for its 20th annual “Protect Our Watersheds” art contest.
The contest encourages fourth-through sixth graders “to express the importance of protecting water resources” across Pennsylvania, according to a release.
“Winners will be selected based on creative vision, artistic talent, understanding of watershed protection and the ability to communicate that understanding. All entrants will receive a Watershed Champion Certificate,” the release reads. “As part of their entry, students must write a brief narrative on the importance of watersheds and how to protect them.”
Submissions are due by Earth Day, April 22.
Rules and entry forms are available at www.amwater.com/paaw/news-community/art-contest. Entries can be mailed or sent electronically. Information is also available by email at pa.communityrelations@amwater.com.
Twelve entries will be selected for the company’s 2023 Pennsylvania American Water Protect Our Watersheds calendar.
First-, second-, and third-place winners will be selected from both eastern and western Pennsylvania to receive bookstore gift cards, according to the release.
The contest is for students in schools served by Pennsylvania American Water, as well as individual students who live in its service area, according to the release.
The company “sent contest information and applications to schools in its service territory, encouraging teachers to promote the contest as a fun and imaginative way to draw students’ attention to protecting and preserving Pennsylvania’s watersheds,” the release reads.
“For 20 years, students across Pennsylvania have shared with us their understanding of environmental awareness and watershed protection. Year after year, we are amazed by their passion for protecting our natural resources, and we are thrilled to know that they are the future stewards of our water resources,” the release quotes Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran as saying.
Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people, according to the release.
