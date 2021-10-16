Looking for a safe way to get rid of your unused or expired medication that is also good for the environment? If so, mark your calendar. The 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back Day (22nd in Adams County) is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Twice a year, our local law enforcement and Collaborating For Youth volunteers team up with DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) to host drug collections. The nine free Take Back sites will offer a safe, convenient, and totally anonymous opportunity for residents to clean out and take back their prescription and over-the-counter meds, including pet meds. Loose pills, liquids, creams, and pill packs will be accepted but no needles, sharps, or intravenous solutions. E-cigarette and vaping devices with lithium batteries removed may be disposed. You can find collection sites in Biglerville, Gettysburg, Carroll Valley, Hanover, Littlestown, McSherrystown, New Oxford and York Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.