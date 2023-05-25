A special preview of “Instruments in War: Music in the Civil War” will be held at the Gettysburg Heritage Center Sunday, May 28, 6-7 p.m.
The preview will feature “taps,” a look at the upcoming exhibit and refreshments. The event is free and open to the public, according to a release from the center.
Created by bugler Jari Villanueva and the Heritage Center’s director of events and group outreach Denise Doyle, this special exhibit, which will be finalized in time for the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg July 1-3, looks at music’s vital role throughout the Civil War, including these main themes:
· The United States Marine Band
· The United States Colored Troops
· Young Civil War musicians
· A Medal of Honor musician
“This exhibit looks at a subject that so many people rely on every day, music,” said Doyle. “That was no different during the Civil War, where music had many meanings and was important in many aspects of daily life. We hope people of all ages will enjoy learning about music’s history during a turning point in our country’s history and that people can realize how important music and the arts are to our lives. We are honored to be working with Jari Villanueva, whose reputation precedes him and whose music has touched so many people.”
The special exhibit, woven into the Heritage Center’s current exhibits that focus on civilian life, the nature of the battlefield, and other little-explored subjects, will run for at least a year and will be included with regular museum admission.
Jari Villanueva retired from the United States Air Force where he spent 23 years with The United States Air Force Band in Washington, D.C. He is considered the country’s foremost expert on military bugle calls, particularly the call of taps, which is sounded at military funerals. While in the Air Force, he was the Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge of The USAF Band’s State Funeral Plans and was the NCOIC of the command post at Andrews AFB, which oversaw arrival and departure ceremonies for late Presidents Reagan and Ford. As a ceremonial trumpeter, Villanueva has participated in well over 5,000 ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and was responsible for all the music performed by the USAF Bands for state funerals. Between 1998-2002 Villanueva created a display at Arlington National Cemetery highlighting the history of the military bugler. In 2007 Villanueva was inducted into the Buglers Hall of Fame, the first active-duty military bugler to be so honored. He is an integral part of Gettysburg’s “100 Nights of Taps,” presented nightly at 7 p.m. from Memorial Day through Labor Day in the Soldiers’ National Cemetery.
Center/Gettysburg Nature Alliance
The Gettysburg Heritage Center is operated by the nonprofit Gettysburg Nature Alliance, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization committed to educating about and preserving our habitat and our heritage. Located in Gettysburg’s popular Steinwehr Avenue neighborhood, the Heritage Center is a trusted source for civilian life, books, tours (including Licensed Battlefield Guides), special events, visitor information, and more. For information, visit www.gettysburgnature.org or www.gettysburgmuseum.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.