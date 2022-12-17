saves

Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services Tuesday recognized 19 providers for multiple clinical saves throughout the year. Among those recognized are, from left, Dakota Lanious, Dale Zanelli, Roxy Hinch, Rhianna Zaney, Hunter Kime, and Cheyenne Forsythe. (Submitted Photo)

Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services Tuesday recognized 19 providers for multiple clinical saves throughout the year, according to an AREMS release.

A clinical save is when someone suffers a sudden cardiac arrest, and through the emergency responders’ quick response, combined with the 9-1-1 system, AED, CPR, basic life support efforts and continued advance life support care, these patients were successfully resuscitated and transported to the hospital, for further care, and eventually were able to return home.

