Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services Tuesday recognized 19 providers for multiple clinical saves throughout the year, according to an AREMS release.
A clinical save is when someone suffers a sudden cardiac arrest, and through the emergency responders’ quick response, combined with the 9-1-1 system, AED, CPR, basic life support efforts and continued advance life support care, these patients were successfully resuscitated and transported to the hospital, for further care, and eventually were able to return home.
Those recognized at the luncheon for clinical saves include Dakota Lanious, Dale Zanelli, Roxy Hinch, Rhianna Zaney, Hunter Kime, Cheyenne Forsythe, Robert Kuntz, Megan Fair, Kevin Kuntz Jr, Josh Bowerman, Russ McCutcheon, Will Kuntz, Jamie Herbert, Miles Leister, Anne Metz, Harper Fair, Morgan Kime, Dalton Will, and Ryley Brown.
“Were it not for the quick response with the use of the AED and CPR, and the dispatch of the 911 System, BLS/ALS service, this patient may never have had a chance of survival,” the release reads.
This award is a small token of appreciation for the crew’s hard work and commitment to the community, according to the release.
“Time is a critical factor when dealing with cardiac arrest. The sooner someone can be dispatched with defibrillation capabilities, the better the chance of survival. With help from emergency response team practitioners, we will continue to fight the battle against sudden cardiac arrest,” the release reads.
AREMS also participates in Mission: Life Line, through the American Heart Association, which is a program designed to showcase prehospital agencies nationwide for excellence in heart attack and stroke care. Prehospital personnel are the first care providers to patients suffering from acute emergencies.
Emergency medical services’ role in the care system for these patients is crucial and often sets the course for the patient’s outcome. The Mission: Lifeline EMS recognition program was launched in 2014 and continues to celebrate the achievement of the prehospital providers and their collaboration with each other and hospitals specific to patient care. AREMS has attained the status of Gold Plus for 2021 in this program which is the highest award level, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.