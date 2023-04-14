casey
Buy Now

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA, is shown addressing a gathering April 10 in Gettysburg where he announced $200 million in funding is being earmarked for Pennsylvania to expand broadband in rural areas. (File/Gettysburg Times)

Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13), along with Representatives Lisa Blunt Rochester (DE-AL), Elise Stefanik (NY-21), and Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07), introduced bipartisan legislation to reauthorize Community Health Centers and the National Health Service Corps, according to a release issued Wednesday by Joyce’s office.

The Strengthening Community Care Act of 2023 would reauthorize funding for Community Health Centers through 2028 and provide continued access to care for over 30 million Americans in rural and underserved communities, which includes Adams County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.