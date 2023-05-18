Highmark Wholecare recently contributed $20,000 to support food assistance resources and build staffing capacity at the Adams County Farmers Market, according to a release from Reza Djalal, market manager.
Funds will be used to support the market’s food assistance programs, such as SNAP Double Dollars and the Healthy Options program, while also supporting critical staffing capacity which allows these programs to have the maximum impact on community health and wellness.
Funding for the Adams County Farmers Market’s food assistance resources will increase access to fresh, locally grown food for lower income shoppers.
“This support from Highmark Wholecare is especially timely in light of the Adams County Farmers Market’s move to a new location at the Gettysburg Rec Park this year,” said Djalal. “This is a critical moment for the market, and Highmark Wholecare’s support demonstrates their commitment to our community.”
In 2022, 168 SNAP shoppers redeemed a combined total of more than $30,000 in EBT and “double dollars” benefits at the Adams County Farmers Market. An additional $28,000 was redeemed in Farmers Market Nutrition Program benefits by approximately 250 lower income senior citizens and WIC clients from SCCAP.
“Highmark Wholecare’s support will help strengthen these programs and ensure that everyone has access to fresh, nutritious foods at the farmers market, regardless of their means to pay,” the release reads.
Highmark Wholecare coordinates with a wide range of community partners to help address members’ social determinants of health (SDoH) needs. Social determinants of health are the conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work and age. Up to 80% of a person’s health is determined by these factors, which can include lack of access to quality food, housing, education, jobs and transportation.
“We pride ourselves on being a community-based health plan, supporting not only our members, but organizations within the communities we serve that provide the types of resources and assistance that our members need,” said Karen Rollins-Fitch, director of corporate social responsibility for Highmark Wholecare. “We are proud to help local nonprofits and businesses like Adams County Farmers Market provide for people in need so they can live healthier lives.”
The Adams County Farmers Market partners with many other local organizations, such as Healthy Adams County, The Adams County Office for Aging, the Adams County Food Policy Council, and others, to develop and deliver these critical food programs. Support from Highmark Wholecare and other sponsors helps strengthen local partnerships and ensures the market is an effective mode of delivering food assistance benefits.
“Highmark Wholcare’s support will help us deliver food assistance benefits to well over one thousand Adams County residents this year,” said Djalal. “We appreciate this support as our community-driven farmers market continues to grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.