Highmark Wholecare recently contributed $20,000 to support food assistance resources and build staffing capacity at the Adams County Farmers Market, according to a release from Reza Djalal, market manager.

Funds will be used to support the market’s food assistance programs, such as SNAP Double Dollars and the Healthy Options program, while also supporting critical staffing capacity which allows these programs to have the maximum impact on community health and wellness.

