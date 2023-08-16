William Bream, of York Springs, is a new junior member of the American Angus Association, according to a release issued by Mark McCully, chief executive officer of the national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
Junior members of the association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
“The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with nearly 22,000 active adult and junior members,” the release reads.
Visit NJAA.info for more information about the National Junior Angus Association.
The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 22,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. It’s home to an extensive breed registry that grows by more than 300,000 animals each year.
The association also provides programs and services to farmers, ranchers and others who rely on Angus to produce quality genetics for the beef industry and quality beef for consumers.
For more information about Angus cattle and the American Angus Association, visit www.angus.org.
