This summer, Giant Company dietitians are launching a virtual Summer Camp Series, where each week they’ll highlight recipes and meal ideas around topics such as space, history, movies, and sports, according to a Giant release.
All classes are offered free and live via Zoom throughout June, July and August.
“While food brings families together year-round, there is something special about time spent together in the summer – making smores by the campfire, picking strawberries, and grilling all the barbecue favorites,” said Kilene Knitter, MS, RD, LDN, Giant dietitian. “Our Summer Camp series is full of plenty of food fun for families and chefs of all ages. We hope you add a couple of virtual classes to your summer bucket list!”
Here are some examples of Giant’s dietitian classes to check out this summer:
Mini Chef Mornings – Every Monday at 10 a.m. gather your mini chefs, ages 6 and under for a morning of reading and snack-crafting. Classes this summer include banana bee bites for buzzing about honeybees, Encanto cocadas for munching on at the drive-in movies, and pineapple chocolate dinosaurs for diving into history.
Build a Board – Join the dietitians Tuesdays at 10 a.m. for summer camp series-inspired boards from monkeying around at the zoo with a Philadelphia Zoo board, The Ultimate Road Trip board for planning a cross-country road trip, and a golf par-tee board for snacking before hitting the greens to name a few.
Family Meals at 5 – Create a delicious and affordable meal live in under 30 minutes with one of The Giant Company’s dietitians every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Among the meal ideas the dietitians are tackling this summer include charcoal grill mountain pies for filling up while camping, easy fish tacos with corn slaw for a lazy day at the beach, and rocket to the moon pasta for an out of the world adventure.
Better For You Baking – Every Wednesday at 10 a.m., bake summer camp-inspired better for you goodies with The Giant Company’s team of dietitians. Some of the recipes on tap include mason jar cakes and cobblers for a picnic treat, oven based “fried” Oreos for fun at the carnival, and galaxy cake for exploring space.
Foodie Family — Head to the kitchen with your family Saturdays at 10 a.m. to create delicious and nutritious foods. This class is recommended for all ages, and this summer will be making roasted ranch chickpeas to enjoy the great outdoors, red, white, and blue frozen smoothies to celebrate July 4th, and lemon lava cakes for a morning science experience to name a few.
In addition to the Summer Camp Series of classes, the dietitians are also encouraging folks to kick back and relax with Mocktails in a Minute in June, celebrate the season with Summer Produce Series, Salads in a Snap, and Skills on the Grill in July, and gear up for Back to School with a focus on food allergies in Feature Friday classes.
All classes are free to attend, but advanced registration is required for each class at thegiantcompanynutritionists.eventbrite.com.
A complete listing of all Giant’s virtual classes and ingredients needed for each class are also available on the event page. In addition, customers can earn 50 Choice Rewards points when they register, provide their card number, and attend the entire class.
