The United Lutheran Seminary in Gettysburg plans to break ground Monday morning for an expansion of its outdoor performance platform.
A ceremony is planned at 8 a.m. off Springs Avenue, behind Schmucker House, on the seminary campus, 61 Seminary Ridge.
“This new pavilion will increase the footprint of the current performance platform, with the addition of a new roof with lighting and internet access. The pavilion will be used for Music Gettysburg performances during warmer months and provide opportunities for educational events at the seminary,” according to a seminary release.
ARC Property Services of New Oxford has set a target completion date of May 1, according to the release.
“Funding for this project was made in part by donors from Music Gettysburg and a generous gift from the former Zion Lutheran Church in Nesquehoning, Pa.,” according to the release.
“We are grateful to the many partners who have made this opportunity possible. Not only will the new pavilion provide an outdoor performance venue for Music Gettysburg, but space for the seminary to host educational events open to the greater community,” the release quotes seminary President Rev. Dr. R. Guy Erwin as saying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.