The Gettysburg Garden Club is holding its Annual Spring Plant Sale Saturday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Gettysburg Fire Hall, 35 N. Stratton St.
The sale will feature a wide variety of perennials, succulents, herbs and other garden related items. “Proceeds from The Gettysburg Garden Club’s Annual Spring Plant Sale support our scholarship program and the beautiful annuals planted in the Circle at Lincoln Square,” says Karen Szoke, club president. “Come early and get the best selections for your garden.”
