Girl Scouts of America announced the new Raspberry Rally cookie will join its nationwide lineup during the annual cookie sale beginning early next year. (Submitted Photo)

Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced the new Raspberry Rally cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season, according to a GSHPA release.

The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolatey coating, according to the release.

