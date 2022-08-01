Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh M. Chapman announced today that ongoing improvements to Pennsylvania’s nurse licensing process will now allow new nursing school graduates to more quickly obtain a temporary practice permit (TPP) as they study for their nursing exams, according to a release from Chapman.

“I am pleased to report that 570 nursing graduates who have been waiting for their TPPs have received them. This means they will be able to join the healthcare workforce under supervision and begin providing patients with needed care,” Chapman said. “We see this improvement as one way to help ease the nursing shortage across Pennsylvania.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.