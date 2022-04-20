Adams County
Veterans of the Army Air Corp, Army Air Force, Air Force will meet for breakfast Thursday at 9 a.m. at Dunlap’s Restaurant, Buford Avenue, Gettysburg, across from the post office. All veterans are invited.
————
Join the Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County for the first Spring Walking Party on Wednesday, April 20, at Amblebrook Gettysburg, 25 Lively Stream Way, with parking in front of the Heartland Café. The walk circles the two ponds, past the fitness and community centers and ends with a short walk past some homes; two miles, paved, relatively flat, not shaded. Walking time is 1–6 p.m. Walks, free and open to everyone, commence once each hour, rain or shine except for thunderstorms and severe weather. Dogs on leashes are welcome. Email questions to jgastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
————
BSA Venture Crew 230 will host an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner Saturday April 30, 4-6 p.m. at the Greenmount Fire Company. 3095 Emmitsburg Road. The meal includes spaghetti with meatballs, salad, bread, desserts, and drink. Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for children 10 and younger. For more information, call Herb at 717-778-1867.
————
The second annual Spring Fever Book Sale, sponsored by Friends of the Adams County Library System, is Saturday, April 30, at the Gettysburg Library garage, 140 Baltimore St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain date is May 7.
————
The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, 10 Lincoln Square, will have prom gowns priced $10-$40 through May 17. Wedding gowns are also available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
————
Barlow
The Barlow Vol. Fire Company Inc., 2005 Taneytown Road, will hold a drive-thru barbecue chicken inner on Saturday, April 23, 12 noon until sold out. Platters are $11, which include half a chicken, bake beans, applesauce and roll; or a half a chicken only for $9.
Biglerville
The Centerview Cemetery Association requests all grave site decorations be removed by May 1 for the mowing season. The association will not be responsible for items left on grave sites thereafter.
Buchanan Valley
Basket Bingo at Buchanan Valley Fire Department is set for April 24. Doors open at 11 a.m., bingo starts at 1 p.m. with 20 games; light lunch is included for $20. Call Linda at 717-677-6408 for more information.
Fairfield
The Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This meeting is closed.
————
Wings and Shrimp To-Go Fundraiser to benefit Fairfield and Fountaindale fire departments on Saturday, April 30. Drive thru pick-up event. Meal cost is $25. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call 717-642-8842 or 717-729-1998.
Gettysburg
A Community Yard Sale is slated for April 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Bethel Mennonite Church. Food for sale. For more information or to reserve a spot to sell, email bethel2335@gmail.com.
————
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 is closed to the public on Fridays until a cook is hired.
————
Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St., is hosting a Rummage and Bake Sale, Friday, April 22, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, April 23, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering clothing, jewelry, household items and furniture. Saturday is fill-a-bag for $1 day. Proceeds benefit area nonprofits.
Hamiltonban Twp.
Kite Day at the Hamiltonban Park, 4020 Bullfrog Road, Fairfield, is set for April 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Competitive kite flyer Joe Whitmore will demonstrate kite flying and assist people with their kites. Bring a kite, build a kite, or use one the park commission will have available. A light lunch will be provided. For more information, call John at 717-642-5858.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo on Sunday, April 24. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Regular games and games of chance. Limited food available. Call Dawn at 717-677-8029 for information.
Idaville
A rummage and food sale will be held at the Idaville United Brethren Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, Gardners, April 21-23, to benefit its missions program. Hours are: Thursday and Friday, April 21 and 22, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, April 23, is dollar-a-bag day, 8-11 a.m.
McKnightstown
Flohrs Cemetery Association request all grave site decorations, including Christmas and Easter decorations, be removed by May 1, to prepare for the upcoming mowing season. The cemetery association will not be responsible for items left on grave sites after May 1.
New Oxford
The New Oxford Lions Club will hold a chicken barbecue on Saturday, April 23, 10:30 a.m. until sold out, at the Nugen Propane, 5815 York Road. Dinners will be sold at event, no advanced tickets. Cost is $10, which includes half a chicken, roll, baked potato, and apple sauce. The club will also be selling Amish-made brooms at the event.
Orrtanna
The Orrtanna Area Adams County Fish and Game Association will hold a chicken and meatball feed and gun drawing on Saturday, April 30. Reservations required by April 24. Call Steve at 717-642-8496 for details.
