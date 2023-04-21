A local bicycling group plans to attend the April 24 Gettysburg Borough Council work session to proclaim a need for a path to the new historical society facility in Cumberland Township just north of the borough along the Biglerville Road, according to a release issued by Dennis Hickethier, Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. Board member and trail project manager.

The new Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) facility is about two-tenths of a mile north of the borough line, where sidewalks along Carlisle Street end.

