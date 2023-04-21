A local bicycling group plans to attend the April 24 Gettysburg Borough Council work session to proclaim a need for a path to the new historical society facility in Cumberland Township just north of the borough along the Biglerville Road, according to a release issued by Dennis Hickethier, Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. Board member and trail project manager.
The new Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) facility is about two-tenths of a mile north of the borough line, where sidewalks along Carlisle Street end.
“It is anticipated that many students from Gettysburg College and residents that live near the college will want to walk or ride a bicycle to the new facilities. Residents and visitors throughout Gettysburg may want to ride a bicycle to the facilities. However, there is no safe way to do this and walking on the shoulder where the speed limit is 40 mph, is not a good option,” the release reads.
HABPI has taken the lead in an effort to “create a safe, multiuse biking and walking path from the Borough of Gettysburg to the new ACHS facilities on Route 34 (Biglerville Road), according to the release.
Andrew Dalton, ACHS executive director, is working with HABPI on this effort, the release claims.
A feasibility study for the best location and design of the trail was conducted by C.S. Davidson Inc., the borough engineering firm, according to the release. The study is now complete and will be presented at the April 24 meeting, according to the release.
“The study analyzed several possible routes for the trail and calculated cost estimates for building each route,” the release reads.
Anyone can attend the meeting at the borough hall or watch the meeting live on Community Media of South Central PA (https://www.communitymedia.net/) or watch it later online, according to the release.
