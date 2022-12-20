The Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC) found the majority of Adams County streams it tested in August were contaminated with E.coli at levels exceeding those recommended for recreational use by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PADEP), according to a WAAC release.
Supported by a grant from the South Mountain Partnership, the alliance tested 21 sites on 10 Adams County streams five times during August and found that with the exception of four sites, every location tested was contaminated by E.coli at levels exceeding those recommended by the PADEP for recreational use. Recreational uses include wading, swimming, fishing, etc.
“Places like Laurel Lake where public swimming is encouraged are required to test the water to make sure it isn’t overly contaminated,” said Cliff Frost, leader of the alliance’s pathogen-testing initiative. “However, Adams County has many streams where people like to wade, fish, or swim, and most of these places aren’t tested regularly for pathogen indicators. We wanted to take a look at those stream locations to see if they were safe for recreation. We were surprised to find that most of them, at least last August, were not.”
The results of the watershed alliance study will be forwarded to the PADEP for review.
“Our hope is that the DEP will use our findings to inform future water-testing and treatment initiatives,” said Frost.
Many common animal pathogens are invisible to the eye, but can cause sickness in humans, sometimes even death. Generally, these pathogens come from inside the digestive systems of animals like humans, cows, deer, etc. They get into the water mainly through feces, for example, when household septic systems fail or when farm animals are permitted to enter streams.
The usual way people become infected with these pathogens is by ingesting contaminated water. However, some pathogens can enter the bloodstream through cuts or sores on the skin. People may be infected from swimming in a polluted river or lake, especially during warm months.
The best way to avoid getting sick from contaminated water is to stay out of it, especially if you have cuts or open sores on your skin. If you do choose to enter the water, avoid getting water in your mouth, and be sure to shower after you swim, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before you eat.
The watershed alliance’s pathogen-testing project was financed in part by a grant from the Community Conservation Partnerships Program, Environmental Stewardship Fund, under the administration of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation. The grant was awarded through the South Mountain Partnership, with management oversight by the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.
The Watershed Alliance of Adams County is a partner of the South Mountain Partnership, an alliance of organizations working to preserve and enhance the cultural and natural assets of the South Mountain Landscape in Central Pennsylvania. To learn more about the South Mountain Partnership, visit SouthMountainPartnership.org.
The Watershed Alliance of Adams County is a member-supported nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing and protecting the water resources of Adams County. For more information about the watershed alliance and its pathogen-testing initiative, visit AdamsWatersheds.org.
This Watershed Alliance’s pathogen-testing project was also supported by the Adams County Conservation District, Adams County Trout Unlimited, Friends of Toms Creek, and more than a dozen volunteers from the local community.
Analysis of samples was carried out by LABS Inc., in New Oxford.
