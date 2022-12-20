The Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC) found the majority of Adams County streams it tested in August were contaminated with E.coli at levels exceeding those recommended for recreational use by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PADEP), according to a WAAC release.

Supported by a grant from the South Mountain Partnership, the alliance tested 21 sites on 10 Adams County streams five times during August and found that with the exception of four sites, every location tested was contaminated by E.coli at levels exceeding those recommended by the PADEP for recreational use. Recreational uses include wading, swimming, fishing, etc.

