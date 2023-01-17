While it might be winter, landowners can begin making plans to help wildlife this spring and beyond by planting tree and shrub seedlings offered by the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery.

The 2023 seedling order form is available online, and sales are under way, according to a game commission release.

