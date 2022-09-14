The Carroll County Arts Council (CCAC) will celebrate the 25th year of its signature holiday event, the annual Festival of Wreaths silent auction, which typically attracts hundreds of visitors to downtown Westminster, according to a CCAC release.
The Carroll Arts Center will host a festive display of over 100 wreaths and other handmade holiday art for patrons to view and enjoy.
Individuals, schools, businesses, and nonprofit organizations are encouraged to participate by creating and donating a holiday decoration to display in the silent auction.
“Adding branded merchandise or gift cards to a wreath is a fabulous way to shine the spotlight on one’s mission or business,” the release reads.
CCAC also welcomes donations of original holiday, winter-themed artwork, and other seasonal fine crafts.
Registration for decorators closes Oct. 27, or earlier if the maximum number of entries is reached. Decorators can view the guidelines and register online at www.FestivalofWreaths.com or call 410-848-7272 for assistance.
Finished wreaths and artwork must be delivered to the arts center Nov. 15-17.
“The Festival of Wreaths has long been the way my family celebrates the beginning of the holiday season. This year, I get to witness firsthand the Behind-The-Scenes magic of Festival of Wreaths as the arts council presents the 25th anniversary of this beloved Carroll County tradition,” said Executive Director Lynne Griffith. “I am excited to see the creativity of this community again enliven the Carroll Arts Center.”
All bidding will take place on HANDBID, a mobile silent auction platform, according to the release. The auction will be open to the public for bids online on Friday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m., and will close on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. Bidders do not need to be present at the arts center to participate, but will be required to pick up their wreaths in person. For more information call 410-848-7272 or visit www.CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org.
The Carroll County Arts Council is located at 91 W. Main St. in the magnificently renovated Carroll Arts Center, formerly the Carroll Theatre in downtown Westminster, Md., according to the release. The art deco building now houses a 263-seat theater, galleries, gift shop, classrooms, and offices.
“CCAC’s mission is to enrich our community, both culturally and economically, by presenting, promoting and supporting a wide variety of arts opportunities for our residents, visitors, and artists,” the release reads.
