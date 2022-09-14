wreath

Carroll County Arts Council will celebrate the 25th year of its signature holiday event, the annual Festival of Wreaths silent auction. The shown wreath, Good Wreath Charlie Brown, was created by Steven Inge. (Submitted Photo)

The Carroll County Arts Council (CCAC) will celebrate the 25th year of its signature holiday event, the annual Festival of Wreaths silent auction, which typically attracts hundreds of visitors to downtown Westminster, according to a CCAC release.

The Carroll Arts Center will host a festive display of over 100 wreaths and other handmade holiday art for patrons to view and enjoy.

