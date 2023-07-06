Adams County
Gettysburg Vegetarian/Vegan Dinner Club at Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, provides a free vegetarian or vegan dinner on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. This week’s dinner, on July 6, is bowtie pasta salad with avocado, Karen’s veggie sandwich, fresh peach pie. A love offering is accepted.
Free vintage farm tractor display, the Tom Walter Collection, until the end of July, at 130 Benders Church Road, Biglerville. Dozens of pre-1960 restored and original condition tractors, all brands and colors, near Oakside Community Park. All ages are welcome, adults and kids may sit on tractors and parents can take pictures. Open daily during daylight hours.
Physical Fitness Task Force is offering a guided summer hike Saturday, July 8 at 9:30 a.m. from Pine Grove Furnace to Laurel Lake. Hike is about 4.5 miles, out and back. Park at the Furnace Pavilion off Bendersville Road, close to Pine Grove Road. The hike will be on the Kopenhaver trail through tall pines and hemlocks past Tom’s Run and Mountain Creek. The return is on Mountain Creek trail. Hiking is flat and easy. Bring water, wear sturdy shoes. Hike will be held rain or shine, but not lightning, check Healthy Adams County Facebook page for updates.
Levato Thomas, a nursing veteran, will be speak on her World War II experiences in the YWCA Community Room July 14, at 11:30 a.m. No charge for this event. A light lunch will be served. Pre-registration is requested (but not required) for a meal count. Contact Nancy if you want to attend, nlilley@ywcagettysburg.org or 717-334-9171, ext. 115.
Biglerville
The Biglerville Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 11, at 5:30 p.m., at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library. Garden Trivia will be the program. For more information on the Biglerville Garden Club, contact Liz at 717-677-0777.
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., will offer a First Thursday Supper and Worship Service July 6. A light meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Service of the Word at 7:15 p.m. All are welcome. For information, call 717-677-6365.
Bingo will be held on July 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire Company sponsored by the ladies’ auxiliary. Doors open at 5 p.m. Food available to purchase. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Sue at 717-677-7309.
The Biglerville High School Class of 1959 will meet at Hoss’s on Wednesday, July 12, at 12 noon for lunch. RSVP Nancy or Larry at 717-334-8251 or larbarb57@comcast.net.
The Cutshall family reunion will be held Sunday, July 9, pavilion #1 at Oakside Community Park, noon to dusk.
Biglerville High School Class of 1970 will have its annual luncheon at Inn 94 restaurant, New Oxford, on Saturday, July 15, at 12 noon, ordering from the menu and paying your tab at the end. RSVP to jdmccleaf@comcast.net.
Gettysburg
VFW Post 15 Auxiliary is serving a spaghetti dinner with salad and bread or meatball and sausage sandwiches on July 7, 4:30-7:30 p.m., open to the public. For more information, call 717-334-4614. All proceeds will benefit VFW Post 15.
American Legion Post 202, 528 E. Middle St., is holding a Bike Week sandwich sale in its parking lot, July 7-8, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., pit beef or pork sandwich with chips and beverage, $12, cash only. Open to public.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will gather for at Perkin’s restaurant, York Road, on Tuesday, July 11, at 6 p.m.
Women’s Ministry at Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, invites women in the community to a Women of the Bible study on Saturday, July 8, at 1:15 p.m. This week’s lesson features Mary Mother of Jesus. There is a covered dish potluck that precedes the study at 12:15 p.m. All are invited.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch on Thursday, July 13, at 11:30 a.m. at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road. Guests welcome.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Oakside Community Park, 2880 Table Rock Road, Biglerville, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, to walk, with lunch afterwards at Hunterstown Diner at 11 a.m. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Littlestown
Chicken BBQ Fundraiser to benefit the Gorsuch Family is being held on Saturday, July 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ACE Hardware parking lot. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Littlestown ACE Hardware, or the day of the event.
Elsewhere
Taneytown Artisan Fest is Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring fine art and crafts for sale, family activities, live entertainment, and food vendors. Admission is free at Taneytown Memorial Park, Md., Route 140 at Park Drive. Call 410-848-7272 for information, or visit www.CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org.
