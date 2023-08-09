The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of Aug. 8.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Lisa Locke, 43, of New Oxford, was charged with one count of driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) above .16 March 17, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Nathan Graham Jr., 26, of Westminster, Md., was charged with one count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop at a stop sign, careless driving, and three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance May 5, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Patricia Dennis, 51, of Alexandria, Va., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC above .16, and backing up a vehicle improperly May 18, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Brian Fleharty, 43, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC above .16, driving a vehicle without a required ignition interlock, driving a vehicle without a required ignition interlock while intoxicated, and driving with a BAC above .02 for the third offense June 4, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Donna McGreevy, 63, of East Berlin, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance May 1, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Caleb Mummert, 33, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle with the license plate mounted vertically, driving at an unsafe speed, and operating a vehicle with a false license plate July 5, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was held for county court.
