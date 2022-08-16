Celebrate the vast local harvest in Bounty of the County event now through Aug. 21. Chefs at restaurants around Adams County have crafted special menus that feature locally grown produce in new dishes and beverages, according to a release from the Adams County Fruit Growers Association.

“The event is a new way to connect locals and visitors to the best that our county offers — produce from the orchards of the South Mountain Fruit Belt,” the release reads.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.