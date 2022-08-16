Celebrate the vast local harvest in Bounty of the County event now through Aug. 21. Chefs at restaurants around Adams County have crafted special menus that feature locally grown produce in new dishes and beverages, according to a release from the Adams County Fruit Growers Association.
“The event is a new way to connect locals and visitors to the best that our county offers — produce from the orchards of the South Mountain Fruit Belt,” the release reads.
Local farms have donated peaches, apples and other in-season produce for restaurants to make special appetizers, entrees, desserts, and beverages highlighting the tastes that come from farms in the area, according to the release.
To participate, dine at one of the restaurants on the list located at www.acfga.info/restaurants. Order from the special Bounty of the County menu of items made specifically for this event and that supports the Adams County Fruit Growers Association.
“The Adams County Fruit Growers Association holds this event to promote our local fruit industry. We hope that Bounty of the County will remind our community of the orchards and farms right in our backyard as we celebrate the harvest season,” the release reads.
The fruit growers want to connect with local folks and visitors to encourage them to visit both local farm markets and restaurants, and highlight the wholesale businesses that are a large part of the fruit industry.
“We want to bring local produce to local restaurants and put ‘local’ top of mind as we kick harvest into high gear. A portion of every purchase supports research and education for fruit growers,” the release reads.
Both are vitally important for the survival of the local industry which faces new challenges every year, according to the release.
Participating farms providing fruits and vegetables for the event include: Adams County Nursery; Bear Mountain Orchards; Boyers Nurseries and Orchards; Bream Orchards; El Vista Orchards; Hilltop Farm Market; The Historic Round Barn and Market; Hollabaugh Bros; Knouse Foods Cooperative; McDannell’s Fruit Farm and Market; Peters Orchards; Rice Fruit Company; Three Springs Fruit Farm; and Twin Springs Fruit Farm.
Participating Restaurants showcasing the produce in special dishes and drinks are: Dobbin House; Fourscore Beer Company; Hickory Bridge Farm; Mela Kitchen; Olivia’s Restaurant; One Lincoln; and Thirsty Farmer Brew Works.
