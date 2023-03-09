Applause Awards
Buy Now

The recipients of the Applause Awards are from left, Max Bergeron from Enbridge; Michael Cogliano, president of WellSpan; Patti Robinson, and Carolyn George. Also pictured is Lisa Cadigan, executive director of the Adams County Arts Council. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

The Adams County Arts Council hosted more than 70 people at their annual meeting on Tuesday, according to an ACAC release.

Attendees included all three county commissioners, several leaders from area organizations, the arts council’s board of directors, ACAC staff, members, artists, instructors, and arts-enthusiasts, according to the release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.