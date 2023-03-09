The Adams County Arts Council hosted more than 70 people at their annual meeting on Tuesday, according to an ACAC release.
Attendees included all three county commissioners, several leaders from area organizations, the arts council’s board of directors, ACAC staff, members, artists, instructors, and arts-enthusiasts, according to the release.
Four Applause Awards were presented to arts council volunteers and supporters in recognition of outstanding leadership, vision, and service to arts and culture in Adams County, according to the release.
Award recipients included:
Carolyn George participated in the arts council’s inaugural Women’s Healing Arts program last year and also served as a volunteer for The People Project, First Friday receptions, and the Jingle Ball. Lisa Cadigan, arts council executive director, described George as a person who “embodies a creative spirit, always has interesting ideas to share and then shows up to help make them a reality.”
Board member Lois Starkey presented the Applause Award to Patti Robinson, whom she lauded for her work to reinvigorate the New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Gettysburg, her participation in and co-chairing of the Halloween Costume Party, and her stewardship of the online platform, Gettysburg Alive. “We are grateful for (Patti’s) voice in this community, as we are constantly learning more about the things going on around us, which opens up partnerships that serve our mission to cultivate an arts-rich community,” said Starkey.
WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital President Michael Cogliano was presented the third Applause Award by Darlene Brown, board president. Cogliano has taken time in a busy schedule to volunteer at a number of important community causes, including arts council outreach efforts, serving as emcee for the New Year’s Eve Celebration’s raising of Lincoln’s hat, and participation in Dancing with the Local Stars, which benefits both the arts council and the YWCA, according to the release. Cogliano “works for an organization that understands good health is more than exceptional healthcare. It starts in the communities where we live, work, and play,“ said Brown.
The final Applause Award was presented by long-time arts council treasurer and golf tournament chair, Stuart Kravits, to Enbridge, which has supported and participated in the golf tournament annually since 2020 and last year also sponsored and participated in the Jingle Ball. Enbridge was lauded for being a large company that gets involved at a local level. In addition to being generous sponsors, “Employees from Enbridge have traveled across the state and from neighboring states to meet us here in Adams County as active participants in our community events,” said Kravits. Last month, Max Bergeron, manager of Stakeholder Relations, and colleague Kristen Henson, senior advisor of Stakeholder Involvement, visited the Arts Education Center. Bergeron plans to play in the golf tournament this year.
Other features of the meeting included the unveiling of a community collaboration stained glass piece that was facilitated by arts council stained-glass instructor Christian Parker, and an opportunity for attendees to help paint a canvas with a sketch drawn by painting instructor Elsie Shackelton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.