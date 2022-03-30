The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) will offer a weekly spring themed takeout or sit-down lunch during April starting Monday, April 4 through Monday, April 25, at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, starting at noon for $18 a person for members or $20 for non-members, according to an ACAC release.
Each week will feature an entrée, salad and dessert created by Fabio Carella. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the ACAC, 717-334-5006, or online. To register and view each week’s menu option, visit, www.adamsarts.org
For more information about the month of lunches and other arts council exhibitions, art classes, news and events at the arts council’s Arts Education Center, visit www.adamsarts.org or call 717-334-5006.
