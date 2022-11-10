The Adams County Photography Club will meet Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m., in the community room at The Links at Gettysburg, 601 Mason Dixon Road.
Jim Jarrell, of JJ Curious Goods and a club member, will give a presentation on photography and the role it plays in online sales.
Jarrell will talk about the importance of high quality photography to get the most out of online sales. He and his wife have an eBay page where they sell miscellaneous goods. Jarrell does the photography of the items posted on their page and he’s learned that better photography translates to better sales.
Members and interested individuals are encouraged to attend. When approaching The Links, follow Clubhouse Drive to the end near the golf pro shop parking lot. The Community Building sits opposite the pro shop.
In addition to the evening’s presentation, attendees are invited to bring a sample or two of their photography on a USB drive. The photos will be put onto a wall-mounted monitor for review and discussion by other meeting participants.
For more information on the Adams County Photography Club, visit the group’s Facebook page to learn more about the club, its activities and how to apply for membership.
