Adams County Winery is joining Feeding PA, Breweries in PA, and PA Eats for a month-long fundraising campaign, Hops & Vines for Hunger, to raise funds and awareness around the growing need for hunger relief and nutrition education resources in Pennsylvania, according to a release from the winery.
Craft breweries and wineries across Pennsylvania will donate proceeds in a variety of ways: beer/wine of their choice, hosting special events, offering roundup options on bills, and more.
Adams County Winery will offer two specialty drinks, an Autumn Apple Sangria and a Thanksgiving Sangria, throughout November, donating a portion of the proceeds after the month-long campaign.
“Proceeds from the campaign will benefit Feeding Pennsylvania’s nine member food banks to serve Pennsylvanians facing hunger and a portion will support the development of nutrition education resources created by PA Eats,” the release reads.
This additional designation towards nutrition education is aimed to highlight the combined mission of Feeding Pennsylvania and PA Eats to not just provide access to fresh, nutritious food but also educate and provide resources so our neighbors facing hunger feel empowered to prepare nutritious meals for their families.
The Hops & Vines for Hunger campaign is spearheaded by Feeding Pennsylvania, a group which aids member food banks in securing food and other resources; PA Eats, a non-profit that showcases Pennsylvania’s food culture, and Breweries in PA, an online craft beer news site.
Adams County Winery opened its doors in 1975 in Orrtanna, and is Pennsylvania’s fifth oldest operating winery, as well as the Gettysburg area’s original winery. The Farm Winery location sits on over 75 acres of rolling hills and farmland while operating out of an 1860’s registered historic bank barn.
“In 1988, one of their most popular wines, Tears of Gettysburg was born and remains one of the oldest wines in Pennsylvania. The vineyard is home to five different varieties of grapes, spanning over 12.5 acres,” the release reads.
