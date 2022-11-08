wine1

Adams County Winery is participating in the Hops & Vines for Hunger Campaign to aid food-insecure people. (Submitted Photo)

Adams County Winery is joining Feeding PA, Breweries in PA, and PA Eats for a month-long fundraising campaign, Hops & Vines for Hunger, to raise funds and awareness around the growing need for hunger relief and nutrition education resources in Pennsylvania, according to a release from the winery.

Craft breweries and wineries across Pennsylvania will donate proceeds in a variety of ways: beer/wine of their choice, hosting special events, offering roundup options on bills, and more.

