Good Intent Cider, a family-owned and operated cidery, recently opened the doors of its Gettysburg tasting room.
The public is invited to stop by the tasting room located behind the Ragged Edge Coffee House at 110 Chambersburg St., according to a release from the cidery.
The tasting room has a variety of ciders on tap, including Adams Apple, winner of Best in Show at the 2022 PA Farm Show. Good Intent is open on Saturdays from 12 noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays, 12-6 p.m.
“Visitors will be able to enjoy Good Intent’s ciders while relaxing on the patio situated between the tasting room and the Ragged Edge Coffee Shop,” said owner Adam Redding.
Good Intent Cider began production of hard cider in Gettysburg in 2010. In 2013, Redding opened a tasting room on South Potter St., Bellefonte, Pa., according to the release. The production of cider was moved to Bellefonte shortly thereafter.
A Gettysburg native, Redding said the shop was named after the road he grew up on, Good Intent Road, north of Gettysburg.
The cider operation is a family endeavor with Adam’s sister Kimberly and his parents, Mary and Riley Redding, chipping in to help out whenever needed, according to the release.
“Opening a Gettysburg location has always been important to Good Intent because their operation started in Gettysburg and they source 90 percent of their fruit from Adams County,” said Redding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.