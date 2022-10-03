The Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County Fall Walking Party is Wednesday, Oct. 5, 4–6 p.m. at the Land of Little Horses, 125 Glenwood Drive, Gettysburg. Walk around the park and see the animals. The gift shop will be open with animal feed for sale. Walk is about one mile on flat paved surfaces, free and open to everyone, rain or shine. Email questions to jagastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
The bake sale to beat malaria being held by Henry Russell, originally scheduled for Sept. 25, has been postponed because of rain to Sunday, Oct. 9., 12-4 p.m., on the square in Gettysburg, in front of the Blue & Gray. Baked goods will be offered on a pay as you wish basis. All proceeds will be donated to United to Beat Malaria.
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
Fishing Spinners For Trout, a seminar by Frank Nale sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited is set for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 7-8 p.m. at the Adams County Conservation District Office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. For more information, contact Dave Swope at swopeda@hotmail.com.
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet Oct. 4, at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library at 6 p.m., for a workshop to create a seasonal centerpiece from pumpkins and succulents. If desired, bring your own glue gun. Cost to be determined. For more information about the Biglerville Garden Club, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
Bingo will be held on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire Company, sponsored by the ladies’ auxiliary. For more information, call Erma at 717 586-1808.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Perkin’s, York Road, at 6 p.m.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Hoss’s on York Road. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Li’s Restaurant at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 to walk in the area, then lunch at Li’s at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will meet at noon on Wednesday at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Carl Harris from St Francis Catholic Church. All men are welcome.
The Franklin County Historical Society will meet Thursday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. at Grove Family Library, Chambersburg. Pastor Andy Hart will present “The Puritan and Calvinist Influences on John Brown.” The event is free and open to the public.
