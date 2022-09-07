Adams County
The Adams County Photography Club will meet in the community building, The Links at Gettysburg, far end of Clubhouse Drive, 601 Mason Dixon Drive, Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. Following a brief business meeting, Bob Stilwell will give a presentation on high dynamic range or HDR. Six members of the club are currently featured in an exhibit at the Adams County Arts Council. Anyone interested in learning more about the club should check out Adams County Photography Club on Facebook.
Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter BL of Gettysburg will host a meal at Hickory Bridge Farm Restaurant, 96 Hickory Bridge Road, Orrtanna, Thursday, Oct. 27 at 12 p.m. Price per person of $40 includes tax, gratuity, and light entertainment. Proceeds from the event support women in education. Advance reservations are required by Oct. 12. For more information, call Jo at 717-451-8272.
Gift Fair and Holiday Bazaar at Saint Francis Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Local vendors, crafters and artisans. Vintage collectibles, holiday gifts, bake sale, door prizes, raffles and more. Call 717-309-2482 or visit www.sfxpccw.org for details. Xavier Cafe serving American and Latino breakfast and lunch menu prepared by the Hispanic community. Fully accessible. Free parking.
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
Biglerville
Old Tyme Bingo, sponsored by American Legion Post 262 Ladies Auxiliary, will be held Sept. 16, at the American Legion Woods Pavilion. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; bingo starts at 7 p.m. All cash prizes, all paper cards, and door prizes. Refreshments available for purchase. BYOB. For more information, call Erma at 717 586-1808.
Gift card bingo will be held Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire Company during the annual Fall Fest. Six cards for $25; additional cards available. Cards will be sold starting one hour prior to bingo. Door prizes, small games of chance. For more information, call Donna at 717-677-8373.
Bonneauville
The Knights of Bonneauville will hold a Nite at the Races on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Richard Weaver Parish Center, 22 E. Hanover St. It will include a roast beef dinner, dessert, beverages, snacks, small games of chance, for $10. For more information, call Mike at 717-334-2069 or 717-476-8205. Only 100 tickets available.
St. Joseph the Worker Church will start its Chicken Potpie Dinners Sunday, Sept. 25, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take out only. Bring your own containers, no glass.
St. Joseph the Worker Church 19th Annual Golf Tournament, four-person Scramble, $55 per golfer, $220 per team, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 a.m. Shot Gun Start, at Meadowbrook Golf Course, Gettysburg. To register or for more information, contact Jeff Small at 717-334-8542 or the church at 717-334-2510.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School Class of 1950 will meet for lunch at the Hunterstown Diner on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 12:30 p.m. All class members ,spouses and guests are urged to attend.
The VFW Gettysburg dining room will reopen to the public on Fridays beginning Sept. 16.
New members are invited to join a group of Mah Jongg players who meet Mondays at 12 p.m. at the YWCA on Fairfield Road. Experienced and/or novice players are welcome.
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Auxiliary is having a chicken BBQ fundraiser Oct. 8 at the Adams County Farmers Market. Cost is $12; includes half chicken, baked potato, applesauce and a dinner roll. To order, call Linda at 717-398-7119, Cindy at 717-487-9131 or Donna at 570-971-7877. Pre-sale pickup 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Deadline for orders is Sept. 26.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1958 will meet on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s, York Road. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Hoss’s, York Road.
The Gettysburg American Legion Riders will hold their fourth annual Ride to End Childhood Cancer event at American Legion Post 202, 528 E. Middle St., Sunday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to benefit Blake Bumbaugh. All are welcome. To ride, registration starts at 9 a.m., cost is a $20 donation and includes coffee and donut for breakfast, a meal for lunch, a Childhood Cancer Awareness pin while supplies last. To make a donation, make checks payable to Post 202 American Legion Riders, with “End Childhood Cancer” in the memo line, and send it to the Legion or just stop by the event to deliver it.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1949 will meet for lunch Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Hoss’s at 12 noon.
Trinity UCC, 60 E. High St., will host a Dementia Friends program Saturday, Sept. 10, 9-11 a.m. Dementia Friends provides an understanding of dementia, how it affects people, and how to make a difference in the lives of those touched by it. To register for this free program, call Trinity at 717-334-7266 weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hamiltonban Twp.
Music in the Park, Sept. 11, 5-7 p.m., at the Hamiltonban Fairfield Community Park, 4020 Bullfrog Road, Fairfield. Joe and Betty Redding will host the Seeds of Nostalgia with singers performing patriotic and other tunes. Bring a lawn chair. For more information, contact John at 717 642-5858.
Hanover
St. Vincent’s Church Annual Christmas Bazaar will be held Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the rear of 220 Third St. in the school gymnasium. A few vendor tables still available. For more information, call 717-632-2488.
Littlestown
The Littlestown High School Class of 1959 will hold its 63rd class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Hoss’s Restaurant, 1180 Carlisle St., Hanover. Gather at 11 a.m. All classmates and former classmates are invited. Call Jack at 717-359-4394 for information.
McKnightstown
The annual anniversary covered dish picnic for Flohr’s Lutheran Church is Sunday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. Meat and beverages will be provided. Games for all ages. For more information, call 717-642-9233 or 717-334-4293.
York Springs
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church’s 15th annual children’s free book fair is Saturday, Sept. 10, 216 Main St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some books are like-new; others are used or well-loved “old favorites.” All books have been donated to Holy Trinity as a gift to the children of the community. For more information, contact the church by email at connect@growfaith.me.
Elsewhere
The Waynesboro Class of 1966 will celebrate ’66 Celebrates 56 on Oct. 14-15, at the Waynesboro American Legion. Friday, Oct. 14 will be in the downstairs lounge, starting at 6 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 15 will be in the ballroom, starting at 4 p.m. There will be a golf outing Oct. 14, at Carroll Valley. For more information, go to Waynesboro, PA Class of ’66 on Facebook, or www.wash1966.org, or contact Sally at 717-762-4034 or smanning29@comcast.net. Reservations accepted until Sept. 24.
Mid-Day Toastmasters meetings for September will be held on Tuesdays Sept. 13 and 27, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 3, 9-10 a.m. Join by zoom at https://tinyurl.com/zoomwithmidday or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9239283290. For information, visit https://4139.toastmastersclubs.org/. For more information, contact Jim Samuel, VPPR, 908-421-6151, or distinguished@rocketmail.com.
