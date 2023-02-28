Adams County
The Adams County Prison Society invites people to join at St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, March 3 at 1:30 p.m. The society visits, helps and advocates for incarcerated people. For more information, contact prisonsocietygettysburg@gmail.com.
————
Join the Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County for a hike Sunday, March 5 at 1:30 p.m. at Monterrey Pass Battlefield; Route 116 west to Route 16, right onto Route 16 west to Blue Ridge Summit, After railroad tracks right onto Monterey Lane, left onto Charmain Road, parking lot and trail heads half mile on the right. Terrain is mostly mulch, stone dust trails. Expect a steady climb, moderate grade to Monterey Peak overlook. Total distance is 2-2.5 miles. Wear sturdy hiking shoes; bring a water bottle. Hikes are held rain or shine except for severe weather. Email questions to jgastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
————
YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and Safe Home YWCA Hanover are sponsoring a Teen Dating Violence Awareness event for parents/grandparents/caretakers on Thursday March 2, 7-8 p.m. in the YWCA Gettysburg Community Room, 909 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg. Learn how to support healthy teen relationships, warning signs of dating violence, approaching sensitive conversations, and what supports are available. This is free and open to the public. Registration not required.
————
Adams County Trout Unlimited will host ‘Battlefield Trout,’ a presentation detailing Dave Swope’s involvement with trout in the county, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Adams County Conservation District Office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. This event is free and open to the public.
————
A Woman’s Purse is hosting its 16th annual auction at the Gettysburg Wyndham Thursday, March 2. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets available at the door for $45. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the United Way of Adams County, 717-334-5809, or online at uwadams.org, additional fee applies. This event supports the Independent Living Program for local youth and the Ready to Learn early education initiative at United Way.
————
Local high school seniors can apply for scholarships through the Adams County Community Foundation at adamscountycf.org through March 15.
————
Tri-State Base of the USSVI is having a meeting at the Eagle and The Owl Restaurant, Ski Liberty Mountain Resort Hotel, off of Pa. Route 116, Fairfield, on March 4, at 11 a.m. All Submarine veterans (and guests) are invited to attend. For additional information, contact Bob Bradley at 301-785-1681 or at bradleyrd@gmail.com.
Biglerville
Bingo will be held on March 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire Company sponsored by the ladies auxiliary. Doors open at 5 p.m.; kitchen opens at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808.
————
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet on Tuesday, March 7, at 5:30 p.m. at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library. The club will host a silent auction to support its scholarship program. Members are asked to bring items for the auction and be prepared to spend on this worthy cause. Yearly dues will be collected. For more information on the BGC , contact Liz at 717-357-0125.
————
Biglerville High School Class of 1960 will meet on Wednesday, March 1, at Gettysburg Family Restaurant for lunch at noon. Email Nancy at nctyler@embarqmail.com or call 717-359-9514 for seating count.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, March 7, at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s.
————
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will meet at noon on Wednesday at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be George Fry from Church of the Nazarene. All men are welcome.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the Battlefield Museum & Visitor Center parking lot, 1195 Baltimore Pike, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 to walk in the area with lunch afterwards at Ruby Tuesday’s at 11 a.m. Everyone welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
————
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Auxiliary is having a Chili Cook Off fundraiser on March 11, 1-4 p.m., at the VFW Post 15, 369 E. Middle St. Cost is $10 to enter; $5 to judge. There will be cash prizes for the winners. Event is open to the public. Proceeds benefit veterans and the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center. To enter or judge, call Linda at 717-398-7119.
————
Gettysburg Chapter #392 Order of the Eastern Star will host “A Downton Abbey Themed Tea” Saturday, March 25, at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, Baltimore Street, at 3 p.m. to raise funds for Karing for Kids, and others. Reservations are $40; contact Valerie Petty at 717-334-9196.
————
Lenten Fish Fry Dinners Fridays, March 3-31, at 5 p.m., at the Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road. Menu includes fried haddock, baked cod, mac and cheese, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, corn pudding, cole slaw, dessert, and beverages. Dine-in or take out. Call 717-334-4048, 845-325-5916, visit www.stfxcc.org for more information, menu, and updates.
Littlestown
Nonprofits serving Littlestown may apply for grants to meet community needs through the Fund for Littlestown. Deadline is March 20. Details at AdamsCountyCF.org.
York Springs
A night of country line dancing is planned March 25, 6:30-10 p.m. at York Springs Firehall to benefit the fire company. Fee is $10 at the door; food available for purchase.
Elsewhere
Tables are available at the St. Vincent de Paul Church, Hanover, indoor yard sale, March 25, 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Call 717-637-0366.
————
Friends of Legal Services Book Sale drop-off is Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chambersburg Mall. Follow signs through the mall parking lot. New and used books, CDs including audio books, DVDs, sheet music, puzzles, and board games accepted. Receipts for tax purposes available on request. Encyclopedias, textbooks and phonograph records not accepted.
