Incumbent directors Ray Schwartz of Fairfield, Dale Myers of Glenville, and Gene Herritt of Shippensburg, were re-elected to the Adams Electric Cooperative board of directors following an election process that ended during the cooperative’s 2021 drive-through annual meetings, held in May at the co-op’s three district office locations.
Following the end of the election cycle, the board of directors held a reorganizational meeting May 24, during which Glenn Bange of Hanover was re-elected to serve his third term as board president, Nadine Hubner of Felton was re-elected to her third term as board vice president, Jay Grove of Shippensburg was re-elected as board secretary, and Tom Knaub of Wellsville was re-elected to board treasurer.
