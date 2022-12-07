Officers for The Union and Ladies for The Union, living history organizations based in Gettysburg, will honor a fallen Pennsylvania veteran Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m.
Yeoman Regis Bodecker died at the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, and is buried in our National Cemetery, according to a release from the living history groups.
