The Land Conservancy of Adams County (LCAC) is hosting its 18th annual summer picnic on Sunday, Aug. 14, 4-7 p.m. at the Pensinger Farm, a 22-acre farm the group helped preserve in 2006, according to an LCAC release.
“We’ll provide plenty of fried chicken, iced tea, lemonade and water for everyone. Please bring your own plates, flatware, napkins, and a dish to share,” the release reads.
There will also be two auctions this year: a silent auction with a variety of unique items; and a live auction hosted by local celebrity auctioneer Randy Hilker.
There is no charge to attend but LCAC needs to know in advance how many plan to attend, according to the release. RSVP at www.PreserveAdams.org/summer-picnic so LCAC will have an accurate count.
Participants need not be a land conservancy member to attend the picnic, which is an opportunity for anyone who wants to learn more about what the conservancy does, and how they might join in the conservancy’s work of preserving the county’s farmlands, natural wildlife habitats, forest land, scenic views, and all the special places in Adams County, according to the release.
The Land Conservancy of Adams County is an accredited nonprofit, member-supported land trust dedicated to preserving the rural lands and character of Adams County, Pennsylvania. To learn more, visit www.PreserveAdams.org.
