Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community (CKV) invite the public to a free, seven-week artistic workshop beginning June 8 for individuals living with early-stage dementia.
The goal of the one-of-a-kind workshop is to bring people living with Alzheimer’s or another related dementia together to experience the joy of art and being part of a welcoming group in a non-judgmental space, according to a CKV release.
The weekly workshops are presented by CKV’s Memory Care Coach Kim Korge and Life Enrichment Specialist Monte Leister from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Art Education Studio in the Harmony Ridge Community Center. Limited space is available and registration is required.
June 8: Paper mache clay mask
June 15: Root painting
June 22: Chain art
June 29: Woven hearts
July 6: 2-D/3-D butterflies
July 13: Paint splatter/pendulum painting
July 20: Neurographics
Care partners are encouraged to see this opportunity as a respite and to let their loved ones attend independently, the release reads. Pre-screening is required for participants. For additional information or to schedule a pre-screening, call Kim at 717-624-5272 by June 1.
Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and state Route 94 (Cross Keys), less than two miles east of New Oxford’s town circle. The Harmony Ridge Community Center and best accessed via the Village Drive entrances from either route. Harmony Drive, which leads to the community center parking lot, intersects with Village Drive from the west. Directional signs and ample parking are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.