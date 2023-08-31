Gettysburg’s sister-city organization, Project Gettysburg/León (PGL), which connects Gettysburg with León, Nicaragua, begins its 2023-2024 cycle of monthly meetings on Sunday, Sept. 3, with a gathering in the Gettysburg Borough Council Chambers, according to a PGL release.

The special setting for this meeting recognizes the 33 years of the sister-city relationship, with Mayor Rita Frealing offering a greeting.

