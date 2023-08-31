Gettysburg’s sister-city organization, Project Gettysburg/León (PGL), which connects Gettysburg with León, Nicaragua, begins its 2023-2024 cycle of monthly meetings on Sunday, Sept. 3, with a gathering in the Gettysburg Borough Council Chambers, according to a PGL release.
The special setting for this meeting recognizes the 33 years of the sister-city relationship, with Mayor Rita Frealing offering a greeting.
Greg Bowles, director of PGL’s program in León, will give an illustrated presentation on PGL’s successes, challenges, and plans via Zoom from León.
Friends of PGL meet monthly in Gettysburg, supporting the ongoing work in Nicaragua. Currently four of the projects there are support of a school for children with disabilities, an orphanage, a gardening initiative for women, and a school for the arts.
In Gettysburg, there will be two more September activities for PGL. One will be a display table at the Heritage Festival on Sept. 17, and the other will be “Salsa on the Square,” to be held on Carlisle Street the evening of Sept. 29. As in the past, the event will include a band on stage, dancing in the street, and children’s activities.
While the pandemic interrupted PGL’s usual ability to send a group to visit the work in Nicaragua and experience the beauty of the country, hopes are to organize another delegation soon, according to the release.
