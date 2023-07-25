Bridge now open
The bridge on Oxford Road, just north of the village of New Chester over the Conewago Creek, is now open after being closed for several months for replacement. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

The Oxford Road (Route 1015) bridge spanning Conewago Creek between Sharrer Mill and Plum Run roads in Straban Township is open to traffic, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) release.

The bridge, which is located about a half mile north of Route 394, has been closed for replacement since last December.

