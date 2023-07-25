The Oxford Road (Route 1015) bridge spanning Conewago Creek between Sharrer Mill and Plum Run roads in Straban Township is open to traffic, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) release.
The bridge, which is located about a half mile north of Route 394, has been closed for replacement since last December.
A detour associated with the project has been lifted.
Some minor work remains to be completed.
“There may be short-term lane closures for the next several weeks while this work is performed,” according to PennDOT.
This project consists of bridge replacement, minor approach work, guide rail updates, and other miscellaneous construction.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at PennDOT District 8.
Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Follow PennDOT on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.