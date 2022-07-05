Gettysburg National Military Park (NMP) staff and Gettysburg Borough Storm Water Authority (GBSWA) announced a storm water runoff restoration project of Culp Run.
This Gettysburg Borough and GBSWA funded project will take place entirely within the authorized park boundary and will improved water quality, restore wetlands, and contribute to the goals of the Chesapeake Bay Program, according to the park service release.
Between 2019 and 2022, park staff and the GBSWA worked collaboratively to identify and design a project that would meet both state and federal requirements to reduce pollutant loads entering waterways via storm water runoff. Culp Run is entirely with the authorized park boundary and is also within the borough limits.
The Culp Run restoration project will restore and stabilize approximately 2,900 linear feet of stream bank associated with two unnamed tributaries to Rock Creek (Culp Run). Culp Run is highly degraded after decades of primary use by cattle as part of a special use permit. The cattle were permanently removed in 2021 in anticipation of this project, according to the release.
All archeological investigations have been completed and Gettysburg NMP staff will continue to monitor the site during the project, according to the release. The project is estimated to take approximately 10 weeks to complete.
