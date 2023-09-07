The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of Sept. 6.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Brad Oslund, 46, of Murphy, N.C., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) above .16 May 4, in Mount Joy Township. The case was held for county court.
Chrystal Mummert, 46, of Littlestown, was charged with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, three counts of resisting arrest, and three counts of aggravated assault causing bodily injury April 30, in Germany Township. The case was held for county court.
Brady Lauer, 30, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault causing injury with extreme indifference, simple assault, and making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize a person June 30, in McSherrystown. The case was held for county court.
Christopher Hernandez-Rivera, 42, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count of forgery, two counts of making a false statement under penalty, and two counts of tampering with public information Feb. 23, 2022, in Mount Joy Township. The case was held for county court.
Erin Jacoby, 26, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC between .10-.16, and disregarding a traffic lane June 3, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Dylan Miller, 21, of Finksburg, Md., was charged with one count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 12 mph, and three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance June 17, in Germany Township. The case was waived to county court.
Philip Hopwood, 35, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC between .10-.16, driving under the influence of alcohol, and operating a recreational vehicle on private property without consent July 2, Bonneauville. The case was waived to county court.
