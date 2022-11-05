As daylight saving time ends on Nov. 6, the American Red Cross encourages everyone to test their smoke alarms as they turn their clocks back to help stay safe from home fires.
“Home fires claim more lives in a typical year than all natural disasters combined, but working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half,” said Jorge Martinez, interim executive for the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region. “The sooner an alarm alerts you to a fire, the sooner you can get out. When you turn your clocks back this weekend, also test your smoke alarms to help prevent a tragedy in your home.”
Over the past month, volunteers responded to help more than 60 people affected by 20 home fires in central Pennsylvania, according to the Red Cross release. This is the data for Oct. 1 through Nov. 1, for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties, according to the release.
The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country annually.
When turning your clocks back this weekend, test your smoke alarms and replace the batteries if needed, the release advised.
Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to create and practice with your family, or download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching American Red Cross in app stores.
“Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.
Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older,” the release reads.
Components such as sensors can become less sensitive over time. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.
Practice a two-minute home fire escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes, the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late, according to the release.
Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet, information in the release advises.
“If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help. Contact your local Red Cross for help,” the release reads.
Since October 2014, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign with community partners has saved at least 1,414 lives by educating families about fire safety, helping them create escape plans and installing more than 2.4 million free smoke alarms in high-risk neighborhoods across the country. Visit redcross.org/homefires for more information.
